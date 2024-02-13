Karnataka: Gangavati rape victim alleges accused were hubby’s friends

KOPPAL: The victim of the rape incident reported in Gangavati on February 9 has alleged that the people who raped her were friends of her husband. They were called by her husband to solve a family dispute, but it ended in the brutal assault and rape of the woman.

Ramesh (name changed) and his wife live in Bengaluru. They both work in a private company and got married recently. Last week, after having an argument with his wife in Bengaluru, Ramesh left for his hometown Koppal. His wife also joined him the following day.

To sort out the misunderstanding, Ramesh invited his friends. It is said the rape accused were in an inebriated state. According to the police, the accused and the couple met in a park near Gangavati bus stand on Friday evening. Their conversation went on till 9 pm.

“During the discussion, the main accused Lingaraj said something much to the disapproval of Ramesh. When Ramesh objected to it, Lingaraj made his friends attack Ramesh and he (Lingaraj) raped his wife. A spot investigation was conducted at the park on Monday. The victim was subjected to medical checkup and the reports have been submitted in court. The main accused threatened the woman and her husband against going to the police,” explained a police officer from Koppal.

The other accused Moulana Hussein, Shivakumar Swamy, Prashanth, Mahesh and Maadesh, all residents of Gangavati, were arrested and produced before a court. The statement of Ramesh could not be taken as he is in a state of shock.

The police said the victim has given a statement that she was forcibly made to consume a cold drink laced with alcohol. “We have registered a case and an investigation is underway. All the six accused have been arrested. Though Lingaraj is accused of raping the victim, the other five molested her too,” the officer added.