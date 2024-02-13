Rift between JDS, BJP over candidates continues in Karnataka

HASSAN: Amid contradictory statements made by BJP state general secretary Preetham J Gowda and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over the probable NDA candidates for Hassan and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, differences between leaders of the saffron party and JDS refuse to die down over seat-sharing.

On Monday, Preetham, who lost the 2023 Assembly elections, reacted strongly to the statement made by state JDS chief and former CM HD Kumaraswamy regarding the Hassan and Mandya seats.

Kumaraswamy, who was in Hassan to attend a religious function on Monday, said that he also considers Preetham as his brother and will resolve the differences over seat-sharing, if any. “We can field Preetham from Hassan constituency if he is interested. The alliance partners BJP and JDS should unite to fight the Lok Sabha elections,” Kumaraswamy said.

When asked, Preetham said that there is no question of brotherhood in politics and he (HDK) can talk to his own brother if interested. Preetham said the party and senior BJP leaders will decide whether he will contest or not, and he does not want any suggestions or advice from others.

Preetham also indirectly criticised Kumaraswamy for defeating him in the 2023 Assembly elections in Hassan. People voted for JDS only to defeat the BJP and not Preetham as they strongly opposed the BJP, he said.

Reacting to Preetham in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said quarrels among political leaders are common. “Even now I treat him (Preetham) as my brother. We should fight the Parliamentary polls unitedly. There is nothing wrong in what Preetham has said,” he added.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy who is known to attack his opponents politically, seems to be going slow on Preetham.

Informed sources said that the JDS leaders are also making futile attempts to take Preetham into confidence ahead of the LS polls.

“But hasty and unwanted statements of Preetham has irked a few JDS leaders,” a party insider said.