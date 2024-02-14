It’s ‘Goonda Raj’ in Karnataka, alleges BJP

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP members created a ruckus in the Assembly on Tuesday over alleged deterioration of law and order situation in the state and termed it “Goonda Raj”. Ever since Congress came to power, more murders and assaults on women have occurred, they charged.

Soon after the session began, even before the question hour, BJP members raised the issue and demanded that Speaker UT Khader allow them to discuss the issue.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka mentioned the gang rape at Haveri, assault on a woman in Belagavi, rowdy menace in Shivamogga and removal of Bhagawa Dhwaja in Mandya to prove his point. Cybercrimes too have gone up, he added.

An irritated Home Minister G Parameshwara replied, “The discussion should include the law and order situation during your time too. There were many murders, assaults and other crimes then.”

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge said let there be a discussion on scams, including Bitcoin. “Your party government arrested our farmers in Madhya Pradesh. Are you not concerned with this? Is your issue that urgent,” he asked.

Former minister Sunil Kumar told Khader that they came to the House at 9 am to submit the notice asking him to allow a discussion on the issue. Khader said that JDS MLAs, however, had submitted a notice for a discussion on coconut prices before the submission by BJP members. “I cannot allow two notices on one day. Let BJP members submit it on Wednesday, I will allow it,” he said. There was chaos for a while in the House.