Karnataka High Court grants six weeks to conclude inquiry on allegations of '40 per cent commission'

BENGALURU: As a last chance, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set a deadline of six weeks for the one-man commission of inquiry to complete the probe into the allegations of “40 per cent commission’ and submit the report about the works entrusted by the previous BJP government from 2019 to 2023.

Clarifying that this is the last deadline and it will be constrained to pass appropriate orders to release payments to contractors without permitting inquiry, Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order directing the state government to submit the report on completion of the inquiry.

Before this, Advocate General (AG) Shashikiran Shetty placed certain correspondences between the commission and the BBMP which transpires that the Nodal Officer of the BBMP held proceedings on December 25, 2023, and thereafter, the Nodal Officer furnished all the documents to the commission on January 9.

The Commission had sought the documents to be in the prescribed format, and the Nodal Officer has furnished all the documents in the prescribed format. Since the documents are voluminous and plethora, there is a delay for such submission of documents before the Commission, the AG argued.

Then the court said that the delay is justified by the AG and is acceptable and therefore, finally, six weeks is granted from today, to complete the inquiry, as observed in the order dated December 13, 2023, and place the findings of the inquiry before the court.

The AG also submitted that continuation of the inquiry before the commission has nothing to do with any payment to be made as per the order dated December 13 passed by the court. The payments are being made to all the stakeholders on a seniority basis, he told the court.