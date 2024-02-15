Ban on liquor sale in Karnataka only on Feb 16, 20

BENGALURU: Observing that the ban on sale of liquor on days other than polling and counting of votes is excessive, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday confined it only to the days of election and counting from 6am to midnight in Bengaluru Urban district on February 16 and 20.
Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed this interim order after hearing a petition filed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association and others.
Hoteliers had questioned ban on V-Day
They had questioned the ban on sale, distribution and serving of liquor in retail shops, hotels, bars, bar and restaurants from 5pm on February 14 till 6am on February 17 in view of the election to the Legislative Council from Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency on February 16.
The ban orders were imposed based on a circular by the chief election officer to the returning officer and the commissioner of excise as per Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act.
Opposing these impugned orders, senior advocate Arun Shyam argued that the ban is contrary to the provisions of Section 135C of the Act and Rule 10B of the Karnataka Excise Licences (General Conditions) Rules.
The court said it is prima facie clear that having regard to the nature of elections and the electorate involved, the impugned notifications/orders imposing a ban on liquor on days other than polling and counting is excessive. The ban should only be imposed on the days of polling and counting of votes.
The association stated that it had approached the court anticipating a loss of Rs 450 crore.