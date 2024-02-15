It’s time that by an ordinance BDA must be closed: Karnataka HC CJ

BENGALURU: Considering the plight of site allottees and those who have lost their land to layouts formed by the BDA , Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka PS Dinesh Kumar said, “Speaking for myself, it’s time that by an ordinance BDA must be closed.”

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dinesh Kumar and Justice TG Shivashankare Gowda was hearing a petition filed by one Muddegowda, whose 18 guntas of land was acquired by the BDA for Sir MV Layout without paying him compensation.

Narrating the plight of the land loser to BDA Commissioner N Jayaram, who was in the court, the Chief Justice said the land was taken away in 2003 without issuing any acquisition notification. The landowner claims that he lost 18 guntas in 2003 whereas the BDA says that it has taken only 15 guntas.

“If that is the case, you could have given him compensation. Now in 2024, after 21 years, BDA wants to conduct a survey to find out the exact land taken. If so, what can a citizen do in this country? Suppose, if you (commissioner) are a landowner, what will you do?” the CJ questioned Jayaram.

Visit BDA office in disguise to know situation: HC to commissioner

When the commissioner tried to explain about the earlier litigations, the CJ said, “What we are asking you is to change your horizon of thinking about the litigations. It is very easy to write orders in an air-conditioned chamber. Such a facility is provided from the date IAS officers are in Mussoorie (where the academy training IAS officers is situated) and also when we are appointed here and it is easy for us to write to approach the competent forum one after another.

We don’t know what background you have come from, but we are from an agricultural background...How will you solve the practical problems? We are pained because the citizen has been waiting for 21 years, not even getting one paisa for his land. Commissioner, we are not finding fault with you, but are commanding in a requesting tone, pull up your officers.” The CJ suggested to the commissioner to visit the BDA office in disguise to know the practical situation there.

“People are not allowed inside the office. There are hundreds of agents to get the work done and people are shooed away... The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority receives very painful letters from 70-80 years old people. You must have an action plan to address the issues being faced by citizens. Sorry to have called you, but we just wanted you to know... People don’t get sites even after 6 or 7 attempts. Once they get them, khata issues crop up. Apply your mind, do something, and you will get good wishes from people,” the CJ told the commissioner.