MPs, ministers mum on injustice done to Karnataka: CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said they cannot accept the presidential form of government like in the US or China, as they have accepted democracy and a federal system of governance.
Taking part in an interaction about the state’s taxes on X, the CM said the state has been treated unfairly in the 15th Finance Commission as its tax share was reduced to 3.6 per cent, from 4.71 per cent in the 14th Finance Commission.
The state suffered a big blow in tax distribution in five years and lost Rs 1,87,000 crore. “We get only Rs 12-13 for every Rs 100 of tax we pay,” he said.
The Finance Commission had recommended a special grant of Rs 11,495 crore, including Rs 6,000 crore for the Bangalore Peripheral Ring Road and development of lakes, he said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, stopped it, he alleged.
Share in cess and surcharge must also be given to the states by amending the Constitution, he said, and added that the state’s development is important to ensure the country’s development.
While UP got Rs 2,18,000 crore from the Centre, Karnataka got only Rs 52,000 crore, he said. The Centre can give money to UP and other states that have lagged in development, but not do injustice to Karnataka, he said.
Siddaramaiah said MPs, including Union ministers from Karnataka, are not questioning the Centre against the injustice done to the state. The CM said they will keep fighting to strengthen the federal system.