MPs, ministers mum on injustice done to Karnataka: CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said they cannot accept the presidential form of government like in the US or China, as they have accepted democracy and a federal system of governance.

Taking part in an interaction about the state’s taxes on X, the CM said the state has been treated unfairly in the 15th Finance Commission as its tax share was reduced to 3.6 per cent, from 4.71 per cent in the 14th Finance Commission.

The state suffered a big blow in tax distribution in five years and lost Rs 1,87,000 crore. “We get only Rs 12-13 for every Rs 100 of tax we pay,” he said.