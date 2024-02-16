Act against Bowring Institute in Bengaluru for illegal work: Panel

BENGALURU: A Special House Committee headed by MLC Ravi Kumar has recommended that Bowring Institute in Bengaluru be prosecuted for violating the law by carrying out unauthorized construction work, despite housing a heritage building. It said legal action must be taken against clubs which take up construction without the requisite clearances and permissions.

The committee said clubs which have a dress code should remove restrictions on traditional Indian attire. It also said that since clubs have been allocated land by the government at concessional rates, they have to give membership to the jurisdictional members of the Lok Sabha, Assembly and Council.

It said sportspersons who have performed extraordinarily well at national and international levels, and defence personnel who have performed great deeds of bravery, need to be accommodated by clubs.

The committee said Constitution Club should be set up immediately, and with land earmarked for it in Balabrooie Guest House by the government, it should be functional from next year with all facilities. It pointed out that Constitutional Club is to be established for the benefit of sitting and former members of both Houses of Legislature.

Based on a joint land survey of Bangalore Turf Club by the Public Works Department, BBMP and the Turf Club, and a report submitted to the committee, it recommended that BBMP should calculate the tax amount and take steps to recover tax dues immediately.