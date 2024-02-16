Act against Bowring Institute in Bengaluru for illegal work: Panel

BENGALURU: A Special House Committee headed by MLC Ravi Kumar has recommended that Bowring Institute in Bengaluru be prosecuted for violating the law by carrying out unauthorized construction work, despite housing a heritage building. It said legal action must be taken against clubs which take up construction without the requisite clearances and permissions.
The committee said clubs which have a dress code should remove restrictions on traditional Indian attire. It also said that since clubs have been allocated land by the government at concessional rates, they have to give membership to the jurisdictional members of the Lok Sabha, Assembly and Council.
It said sportspersons who have performed extraordinarily well at national and international levels, and defence personnel who have performed great deeds of bravery, need to be accommodated by clubs.
The committee said Constitution Club should be set up immediately, and with land earmarked for it in Balabrooie Guest House by the government, it should be functional from next year with all facilities. It pointed out that Constitutional Club is to be established for the benefit of sitting and former members of both Houses of Legislature.
Based on a joint land survey of Bangalore Turf Club by the Public Works Department, BBMP and the Turf Club, and a report submitted to the committee, it recommended that BBMP should calculate the tax amount and take steps to recover tax dues immediately.
The panel recommended that Bangalore Turf Club be shifted to Jakkur Aerodrome or Kunigal Stud Farm premises, and the existing Turf Club space be converted into a lung space with greenery.
During a visit last September to Cosmopolitan Club in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, the panel held a meeting with the club president and office-bearers. The president asked the government to take Rs 18 lakh the club receives from commercial outlets. The committee recommended that Bangalore Development Authority take steps to allow 25 per cent of the amount to be utilised for service activities, and give the remaining amount to the government.
The committee said clubs must adopt government schools and hospitals, as they clubs have been allocated land cheaply by the government. It said members spend huge sums of money for membership which middle and upper middle classes cannot afford. Clubs pay only 2 per cent tax, which should be raised to 5-7 per cent.