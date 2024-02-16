BBMP house demolition: 57-year-old woman argues self, wins eight-year-old legal battle

BENGALURU: A 57-year-old Bengaluru-based woman Kavita Podwal has won an eight-year-long legal battle against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by arguing on her own after the civic body illegally demolished her house in Doddanekundi in 2016 without following proper procedures.

The Karnataka High Court directed the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) to assess the financial damage caused on account of the demolition and submit a report to the Chief Commissioner of BBMP, who should pay the same to the woman.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj said the demolition of the house was illegal while allowing the petition filed by Podwal. The judge noted that the house was demolished without giving a notice under Section 462 of Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, and without providing an opportunity to the petitioner to avail legal options.

Errant BBMP officers liable for loss, says HC

Apart from paying for the damages after the assessment by the PWD Chief Engineer, the court has directed the BBMP to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the petitioner towards mental trauma and Rs 10 lakh compensation towards damage caused to the movable items. This amount has to be recovered from the errant officials after the inquiry by the Chief Commissioner, the court ordered.