Karnataka: Naxalite Srimathi brought to Kabbinale for spot mahazar

UDUPI: In relation to the killing of Sadashiva Gowda near Kabbinale in December 2011, the Karkala police who got body warrant to question naxal Srimathi alias Unnimaya and brought her to Kabbinale for spot mahazar.

Srimathi from Belagodukodige of Sringeri taluk along with another naxal Chandru from Tamil Nadu were arrested by police in Wayanad, Kerala after the gunfight had erupted between Naxals and the police on November 7, 2023. Srimathi raised slogan in favour of Maoism when she was being taken to the court in Karkala on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Naxal was in judicial custody in Kerala. On February 13 night, she was brought to Karkala amid tight security. She was produced before the court in Karkala on February 14. The Karkala court had remanded her to police custody till February 17.

Sadashiva Gowda, a bamboo basket weaver of Thingalamakki, had gone missing on December 19, 2011 and his body was found on December 28, 2011. Gowda was targeted as he was suspected as a police informer. There was a poster beside his body which read ‘right punishment will be given to police informers - Maoist’. The 50-year-old’s body was found under a tree in a sitting position and his hands were tied to the trunk.

It was suspected by the police that Gowda was kidnapped and killed by a Naxal group involving Srimathi. There are more than 15 cases against Srimathi.