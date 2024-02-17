Mekedatu, Kalasa top priority chart: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: The ambitious Mekedatu project figured prominently in the State budget with CM Siddaramaiah giving a push for speedy clearance. The government has already set up two separate project divisions to implement the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and drinking water project of Cauvery river valley.

The CM said a survey has been initiated to identify land and count trees that will be submerged. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to take up the project on priority and commence work early, after obtaining the necessary clearances.

Siddaramaiah said a pre-commissioning test has been conducted by discharging water into the delivery chamber near Doddanagara, under the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project, and announced work on a balancing reservoir to discharge water into a gravity canal.

Referring to the Kalasa Banduri project in North Karnataka, he announced that the Central Water Commission has given clearance for a detailed project report to utilize 3.9tmcft of water under the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Project, and the government has begun the tender process, anticipating clearance from the National Board for Wildlife. However, forest clearance has been deferred.

To meet the demand of farmers following reduction in water storage capacity of Tungabhadra reservoir due to silt accumulation, a detailed project report has been prepared for constructing a balancing reservoir near Navali in Koppal district at a cost of Rs 15,600 crore, in consultation with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.