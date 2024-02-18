ED informs Karnataka Court that no documents were found for 2,876 loans amounting to Rs 1,544.43 crore in Raghavendra Sahakara Bank

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court that the ongoing investigation revealed that no documents were found for 2,876 loans amounting to Rs 1,544.43 crore in Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank in the city.

ED, probing a money laundering case against the bank, disclosed it in the objections filed to the bail application of VR Rajesh, proprietor of Dharani Enterprises and Lakshmi Rice Corner. Rajesh, accused No.19, was arrested on February 21, 2023. According to ED, Rajesh is one of 24 major beneficiaries who have availed a loan of Rs 892.85 crore without adequate loan documents and has a loan liability of Rs 234.70 crore, which was taken in the name of his wife, proprietary concerns and partnership concerns and as co-borrower. During a search of his residence, it found various incriminating materials in his possession, ED stated.

“Upon seizing the materials, we are ascertaining the larger conspiracy involving him, the generation of proceeds of crime, its acquisition, layering and possession by him. The accused is a highly influential person, who is capable of threatening the prosecution witnesses and tampering with the material evidence,” ED pleaded while seeking to dismiss the bail application. Rajesh claimed that the allegations against him are false and he has repaid nearly Rs 18 crore out of a loan of around Rs 20 crore and there is no basis for ED’s allegations regarding his alleged liability of Rs 234.70 crore.

After hearing both the parties, Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge Muralidhar Pai B opined that ED’s apprehension is not without any basis. It is because the materials on record prima facie indicate that the accused without being a director or the official of the bank has managed to borrow crores without executing necessary documents or furnishing security. This aspect probabilises his having influence over the persons in the management of the bank and his capability of manoeuvre things, the judge said.