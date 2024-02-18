ISRO’s ‘Naughty Boy’ puts India’s exclusive weather satellite

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s ‘Naughty Boy’ lifted off at 5.30 pm on Saturday successfully launching INSAT-3DS — India’s exclusive meteorological satellite in space.

The spacecraft will provide continuity of services to the existing in-orbit INSAT-3D and 3DR satellites and significantly enhance the capabilities of the INSAT system. The mission’s life has been planned for 10 years. This is ISRO’s second successful mission in 2024 after the XPoSat satellite to study black holes and neutron stars was launched on January 1.

“GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission: The vehicle has successfully placed the satellite into the intended geosynchronous transfer orbit,” said ISRO on ‘X’. According to the space agency, the satellite is a user-funded project with the Ministry of Earth Science (MoES), with a Lift-Off Mass of 2,275 kg. Indian industries have significantly contributed to the making of the spacecraft.

The payloads on board will support enhanced meteorological observations, monitoring of land and ocean surfaces, and aid in weather forecasting and disaster warning. It will also work on Satellite Research and Rescue services (SAR).