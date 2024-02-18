Karnataka govt to rationalize liquor tax slabs to make them competitive with other states

BENGALURU: The state government may lower the Additional Excise Duty (AED) on premium brands and reportedly increase the tax marginally on lower excise slabs (2 to 5) of alcohol to gain parity with other southern states where prices of liquor in the lower segment are much higher than in Karnataka.

CM Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech on Friday, said that “to rationalise tax slabs and make them competitive with neighbouring states, the tax slabs for IML and beer will be revised.”

In July last, he announced a 20% hike in AED on all 18 slabs of IML and a 10% hike in beer prices in his budget. The government increased beer prices by another 10% on Feb 1.

Alcohol in Karnataka is priced and taxed according to its slab. There are 18 slabs, with the cheapest alcohol falling in the first and the most expensive IML in the 18th.

The steep hike in AED on IML and beer has led to a corresponding increase in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in the state. Top brands of IML are priced much higher in Karnataka than other states because of various reasons, including high taxes. The cost of a premium brand of Scotch whisky is around Rs 7,000 in Karnataka, whereas it is much lower -- from Rs 2,300 in Gurugram to Rs 4,000 in Mumbai, Rs 4,500 in Hyderabad, Rs 4,700 in Chennai and Rs 3,000 in Goa.

“Premium IML brands in Karnataka are so expensive that people buy them from neighbouring states. The diversion of trade has negatively impacted the alcohol industry. It is high time that measures are put in place to revise the prices though it would be a tall order to match with other states,” sources said. Meanwhile, it is reliably learnt that the government may “marginally” increase the AED on the lower three slabs -- two to six -- of IML to not only gain parity with other southern states but also to level out losses due to the ‘proposed’ reduction of AED in some premium segments. However, tax on the first slab may remain unchanged. A pint (180 ml) of IML in the first (lowest) slab costs around Rs 63.14 in Karnataka, whereas it is priced between Rs 110 and Rs 120 in neighbouring states. Of the 18 slabs, the second one alone contributes over 55% to the excise revenue.