Skydeck won’t help improve image of Bengaluru, easing traffic will: Experts

BENGALURU: The inclusion of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s pet project of a 250-metre skydeck in the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come as a surprise to many.

While the idea is to generate employment, attract tourists and make Bengaluru a popular city, officials and experts working with the state government have questioned the need to give it top priority.

According to sources in the government, the Skydeck project will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 350 crore on the state-owned NGEF land. The deadline to complete the high-rise project is three years. “The entire land will be utilised and it will have a garden, parking space and seating arena. The plan is to have restaurants, including a rooftop one. There will be a viewpoint and solar panels for natural lighting,” the sources said.

However, the officials questioned the need for such a project. An official said, “During pre-budget discussions, it was conveyed to the Chief Minister and the DCM that the project should not be given priority. To improve Bengaluru’s image, issues such as sewage lines and stormwater drains should be immediately addressed. Priority should be given to easing traffic congestion in the city. Techies and corporates residing on the city’s outskirts are the worst affected. Companies have changed their office timings because of traffic snarls. The Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association has made several representations to the government on the traffic situation, but little has been done to ease it.”

Bengaluru has taken a beating in the Swachh Survekshan ranking. Priority should also be given to solid waste management. The proposal to divide Bengaluru into four zones for waste management is not new. It was proposed by the National Green Tribunal’s Solid Waste Management Committee, which is being implemented now. The CM himself has mentioned that it is a deficit budget. The focus on the development of the city should change, said a BBMP official.