‘Bribe demands needn’t be frequent, verbal’

BENGALURU : Defining that frequent and repeated demands of bribe need not necessarily be required at every step from the stage of pre-trap or till the time of the trap, the Special Court for Lokayukta cases sentenced H Murthy, a bill collector attached to the Sonnappanahalli Gram Panchayat in Bengaluru Urban district to undergo three-year rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh in a trap case.

Noting that the demand for bribe need not necessarily be verbal, but can be by way of gestures and other signals, Judge KM Radhakrishna said that nowadays, large-scale corruption everywhere has not only become a curse to the common people, but also a dangerous signal to the healthy and welfare society. Murthy was trapped by the then ACB sleuths while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 to issue an e-khata to the complainant, Mahendra RT, on November 24, 2017.

The counsel of the accused contended that there was no work of the complainant pending before the accused as on the date of the trap nor he was competent to issue the e-khata as a bill collector. The allegation of demand and acceptance of the illegal gratification is baseless, he argued.

But the court said the complaint and evidence demonstrate that the accused had taken the responsibility to get the work done. No need to say the panchayat development officer (PDO) is competent to effect the e-khata with the approval of the gram panchayat as per the procedure. As seen in the cross-examination, the PDO has completed his part of the work as on the date of the trap. The document issued by the GP relating to the service details and distribution of the work to the accused clearly reveals that the work was pending, the court said. It also ruled out the contention of the accused that there was no work of the complaint pending before him and he handed over the e-khata order copy to the complainant at 8 pm at the place of trap which proves the pendency of the work.