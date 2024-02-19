Presenting, passing budget mandatory, gram panchayat chiefs in Karnataka told

KALABURGI: Perhaps for the first time in the history of the RDPR Department, the minister holding the portfolio has written to presidents of all gram panchayats, reminding them of their duty of preparing the budget and presenting it in gram panchayat meetings.

Priyank Kharge, who is the RDPR minister, wrote letters to GP presidents, which TNIE has access to, on February 8, reminding them of their duties and responsibilities.

Kharge has stated that as per the Karnataka Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Act 1993, GPs have to prepare their budget every year based on the grants they receive and collection of different taxes from the public at GPs. They have to mention the details of the amount they have in the GPs and the proposal of taking up various developmental activities in the budget, and it is compulsory. The budget should be prepared and passed before March 10. The budget presentation should be sent to the taluk panchayats concerned, he added.

Kharge said on Sunday that he wrote to GP presidents as the Congress government wants to bring in transparency. The people in villages have the right to know what their GPs are doing. If the budget is passed, it should be pasted on the notice board, allowing people to know about their Panchayats’ activities and financial position. The government will also get a clear picture on the financial position and the needs of GPs. Wherever there is a need for more grants, the government will definitely respond, he added.