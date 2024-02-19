Rural areas will get more buses, says Karnataka Transport Minister

BELAGAVI : Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that more buses will be allocated for rural areas to meet the demand in the next three months.

He was speaking at the inauguration of new buses of North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), distribution of silver medals to the drivers who had not committed any accident in their service and inauguration of Harugeri new bus station at the Central Bus stand here on Sunday.

Reddy said that there was no shortage of bus stands in any village of the district. The government will further strengthen the transport department and focus on solving the transport problems in rural areas. A compensation of Rs 50 lakh was being distributed to the kin of bus drivers and conductors who died in accidents. A proposal has already been submitted to the government to increase this compensation amount to Rs 1 crore, he said.

The Shakti Yojana providing free travel for all women in government buses and free travel to students of the state were successful. New buses will be provided for the rural areas in the district along with the city as per demand, he said.

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalakar said about 50 buses had been allocated to Belagavi district. Steps had been taken to purchase another 1,000 more buses and fill vacancies for 2,000 posts. As many as 145 persons were given jobs on compassionate grounds, she said.

NWKRTC Chairman Bharamagauda (Raju) Kage said that more than 5 lakh passengers were travelling on an average every day. Out of which 60 % are women. There is no proper bus facility for students in rural areas. The government will work to reduce the shortage of buses in the coming days. In the same way, clean drinking water system will also be provided at the bus stands, he said.