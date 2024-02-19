Rural libraries to get facelift, says Priyank

BENGALURU : The government has proposed to revamp libraries in rural areas to encourage reading habits among youngsters and create awareness of the benefits of reading at the grassroots level.

Out of the 5,895 gram panchayat libraries, 4,895 have been sanctioned for renovation. The renovation includes construction of buildings, rooms, and shelves. New collection of books and periodicals will also be added to the libraries, said Priyank M Kharge, Minister for RDPR and IT-BT, on Saturday.

He added that the libraries will be upgraded using the 14th and 15th Finance Commission grants and Gram Panchayat resources. Among the 5,494 libraries 678 are Beacon Libraries equipped with digital systems.

The role of library supervisors will also be improved and more incentives will be offered. The recent state budget also mentioned that gram panchayat libraries will be upgraded to ‘Awareness Centers’ with tools for digital learning, along with professional guidance and robust education system. Implementing user-friendly technology and knowledge sessions by skilled individuals have also been planned.

Supervisors to get a hike

Acknowledging the role of library supervisor in building ‘Awareness Centres’, the RDPR department also issued a circular on increasing the library supervisor’s salary. The monthly minimum wage has been fixed at 16, 382.52, with an additional D.A of Rs 1,542. which totals to Rs 17,924.52 per month. The amount will be paid in addition to the variable allowance, with effect from September 04, 2023. The order states that the variable dearness allowance (VDA) has to be paid from time to time as fixed by the Labour Department. Working hours have been extended from 6 hours to 8 hours.