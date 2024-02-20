FIR against BJP leaders for fomenting communal trouble: K'taka Home Minister Parameshwara

BENGALURU: An FIR was registered against BJP legislators Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Shetty as they were fomenting unrest and communal trouble, said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in the Council on Monday.

He was replying to MLCs Srinivas Poojary and Ravi Kumar, who raised the issue of police action.

When the BJP leaders again raised the issue of Keragodu where Hanuman flag was brought down, he said the gram panchayat had sought permission to fly the national flag or state flag, but violated the rules by hoisting the saffron flag.

When BJP leaders asked why it was brought down at 3 am, he said the police had to deal with resistance on the ground before bringing the flag down.

On the incident in Belagavi, where a woman from an oppressed section was humiliated, he said seven persons were arrested immediately, and later some more were nabbed.

On BJP members’ allegation that police action was delayed, he said the incident occurred around 9 pm. “We moved the woman to the hospital and the police gave her protection immediately after it came to their notice,” he added.