Karnataka: Oppn demands survey of unauthorised warehouses

BENGALURU: The Opposition party has called upon the State government to conduct a comprehensive survey of illegal warehouses and industries proliferating on the outskirts of the city.

Referring to the fire incident that claimed three lives, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka highlighted the prevalence of similar unauthorized establishments engaged in manufacturing medicines, perfumes or other items. “You can generate revenue as well” he said. Ashoka blamed the officials for not monitoring and emphasized the need to rein in these illicit establishments.

Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar raised the issue of the fire mishap at a perfume unit in Bengaluru during zero hour and urged the State government to provide compensation to the victims’ families and cover the medical expenses of those injured.

Responding on behalf of the State government, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda expressed deep concern over the five fire mishaps that occurred in Bengaluru in the past seven months, where many lives were lost. He observed that such incidents are happening where regulations are being violated, with officials failing to take appropriate actions. He also underscored the need to establish more fire stations in Bengaluru, and as head of State disaster Management, he promised to allocate funds to buy more fire extinguisher vans.