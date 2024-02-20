Three held for raping 3 minor girls in Karnataka's Raibag on V-Day

BELAGAVI: Three minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons in Raibag on Valentine’s Day (February 14), according to delayed reports received here. The accused have been identified as ‘Addhuri’ alias Halappa Suresh Babaleshwar, Halappa Giddavvagol and Gopal Gadiwaddar, all residents of a village in Raibag taluk.

According to a complaint registered at the Raibag police station, the accused followed the girls, who were on their way to a temple, in a car. Near the temple, the accused bundled the girls into their car and took them to a garden near Mugalkhod village and allegedly raped them.

Later, they let the victims go near the temple and threatened to kill them if they informed the police or their parents. After the accused left the spot, the victims went to the police station and filed the complaint. Raibag police, who registered an FIR, swung into action and arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, police sources said that the three girls knew the accused persons, who took them to the garden near Mugalkhod village in their car and allegedly raped them. A case under the POCSO Act has also been registered against the accused.