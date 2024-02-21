Kannada Language Bill passes Council test

BENGALURU: The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was passed in the State Legislative Council on Tuesday. The Bill which makes it mandatory for all commercial establishments to have 60 per cent of the signboards in Kannada was earlier passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Responding to the debate on the Bill in the Council, Kannada, and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said the Enforcement Wing will be constituted to enforce the provisions of the Bill across the state.

Fine will be imposed on those violating the provisions of the law and they may even lose their trade licences, the minister said and added that the commercial establishments will also have to put up a dashboard indicating the number of Kannadigas working in those establishments.

During the debate, BJP and Congress members suggested the government strictly enforce the law and also withdraw cases booked against members of pro-Kannada organisations. Tangadagi informed the Council members that he would discuss the same with the Home Minister and Chief Minister.

The minister sought cooperation from the BJP members in getting classical language status for Kannada and also more funds from the Centre to take up activities to promote the language.

Injustice has been done to the state in the devolution of taxes and also for the language, he said.