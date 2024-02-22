BBMP eyes Rs 300cr from high-rises

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing that an additional 1% cess will be imposed on property tax collected from new high-rise structures across the state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is expected to get Rs 300 crore more from it.

A senior official from BBMP said, “The palike did not send or receive this proposal. The number of high-rise structures is increasing in the city and the palike could earn around Rs 300 crore from the additional 1% cess imposed on them.”

However, a large chunk of the fund would go to panchayats, Bangalore Development Authority, Bangalore Metropolitian Region Development Authority and other government agencies as many projects are coming up on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the official said.

The proposal to levy the additional cess was sent by the Fire and Emergency Services Department. An official from the department said the idea is to collect this cess for services such as inspection of high-rise structures to check various safety measures.