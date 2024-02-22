BBMP eyes Rs 300cr from high-rises

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing that an additional 1% cess will be imposed on property tax collected from new high-rise structures across the state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is expected to get Rs 300 crore more from it.
A senior official from BBMP said, “The palike did not send or receive this proposal. The number of high-rise structures is increasing in the city and the palike could earn around Rs 300 crore from the additional 1% cess imposed on them.”
However, a large chunk of the fund would go to panchayats, Bangalore Development Authority, Bangalore Metropolitian Region Development Authority and other government agencies as many projects are coming up on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the official said.
The proposal to levy the additional cess was sent by the Fire and Emergency Services Department. An official from the department said the idea is to collect this cess for services such as inspection of high-rise structures to check various safety measures.
“Apart from Bengaluru, the number of high-rise structures is increasing in Mangaluru, Dharwad, Hubballi and Belagavi tier-2 cities. The 1% additional cess on them will fetch the government a revenue of around Rs 80 crore from each city. It is a budget announcement and the implementation date is yet to be fixed. This amount will be defined in property tax details and will not be a one-time fee,” the official said.
The BBMP officials said that this is a good move. This will help the palike keep track on construction of new buildings and bring in regulations. The fund mobilised through the additional cess will help in improving civic services in the limits of government bodies, especially panchayats.
Suresh Hari, secretary, CREDAI, Karnataka, said the additional cess is not a good move as taxpayers are over burdened. While seeking no objection certificates and clearances for construction of new buildings, charges for fire and emergency and other services are paid. If it is imposed on new buildings, the builders will pass on the cost to buyers. This will increase the property cost. If the government is in need of more funds, it should find other ways, he added.