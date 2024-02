BENGALURU: The Congress government will conduct a massive survey to know the impact of the implementation of its five guarantee schemes in the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

For the survey, 1.2 lakh “guarantee volunteers” will be appointed. ASHA and anganwadi workers and employees of other departments will be appointed as “volunteers”. They will be paid Rs 1,000 each for the survey to be conducted across the state in 10 to 15 days.

As per the Government Order (GO), Rs 12 crore will be provided for the survey from the allocation made for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. In the 2024-25 budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 52,000 crore for Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Shakthi, Yuva Nidhi and Gruha Lakshmi schemes. During its campaign for the Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to implement the guarantees schemes if voted to power.

After a resounding victory in the Assembly elections, the Congress government implemented them in a phased manner.

Each volunteer to cover 100 homes

The survey will be conducted under the supervision of deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of zilla panchayats. Each “guarantee volunteer” will cover 100 to 120 houses. They will find out if the benefits of the guarantee schemes have reached the people, if the benefits provided under the schemes are utilised properly, and the beneficiaries’ opinion about the schemes.

Based on the survey findings, a report will be submitted to the government. The Women and Child Welfare Department and the Health Department will coordinate with other departments in conducting the survey. In his budget speech, the CM stated that through the guarantee schemes, an average of Rs 55,000 will be transferred to each family every year.