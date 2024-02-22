In Council, CM Siddaramaiah launches tirade against Centre; Oppn protests

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yet again launched a tirade against the Union Government over the alleged disparity in the devolution of taxes.

Responding to the debate on the Governor’s address to the joint session of the state legislature, the CM reiterated that the Centre is unfair to the state in devolution of taxes. His response in the State Legislative Council was interrupted several times by BJP members, who accused the CM of making false accusations against the Centre and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Many times, the CM and Opposition leaders were engaged in heated arguments and making allegations against each other. The CM accused the BJP leaders of disrespecting the House.

Amid interruptions, the CM continued his tirade against the Centre. Siddaramaiah said a country is secure only if the states are secure and the Centre should not weaken the states. Injustice has been happening continuously from the Centre to the state for the last 10 years, he said. The tax contribution from the state in 2023-24 is Rs 4.30 lakh crore, but the state gets only Rs 50,257 crore from the Centre, including Rs 37,252 crore from tax devolution.

The CM also accused the Centre of not providing financial assistance under the NDRF to provide assistance to farmers in drought-hit taluks.

“If we question the injustice being done to the state and the people of the state, Prime Minister Modi says, we talk about dividing the country,” the CM said. The BJP members protested against the CM’s remarks against the PM.

Opposition Leader in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary said some Congress leaders only speak against the country. Opposition Chief Whip N Ravi Kumar said the CM is only speaking about the Centre and the PM.

“This is an over two-hour speech against the Prime Minister and the Centre. It is not fair,” Ravi Kumar said.

After repeated interruptions, the CM ended his speech abruptly and said he would not respond to BJP members’ questions seeking any clarifications. BJP members protested against it and raised slogans against the government, before they walked out of the Council. The Congress members raised the slogans ‘Our Tax, Our Right.’