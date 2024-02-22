Karnataka: Co-op Bill defeated in Council 33-21

BENGALURU: The numbers prevailed as the Souharda Cooperative Amendment Bill, which was passed in the Assembly on Monday, was defeated by 33 votes to 21 in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Even as the allies BJP and JDS wanted the Bill to be taken up for discussion before a select House committee, Congress wanted it passed. Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna said the tactic of opposition parties is only to waste time and delay the Bill.

Some Congress members shouted that the BJP-JDS combine is against social justice. The Bill was defeated despite Congress leaders HK Patil and KN Rajanna requesting the opposition to pass it.

BJP leaders Kota Srinivas Poojary and Ravi Kumar maintained that BJP is not opposed to the provisions of the amendment, but only wanted more discussion on all aspects of the Bill. They asked why Congress is scared of the amendment and why they were opposing a discussion on it.

Congress found support for reservation in BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath, who has formerly served as cooperation minister. He said it is unscientific to oppose reservation. There should be reservation not only in administration and management, but also in availing loans and in membership. He spoke of rich and powerful communities cornering all the benefits and pointed to four members of a single family in Mysuru holding prime positions in four different cooperatives.

BJP MLC Prathap Simha Nayak asked why the government is hurrying to pass the bill and suggested it should be discussed in the House committee. JDS too supported BJP members and JDS MLC Sharavana too said the House committee should take up the Bill.

Congress MLC BK Hariprasad said underprivileged sections are not adequately represented in cooperatives and reservation is the only way to ensure that they get representation to reap the benefits of this movement. In a politically-loaded statement, Hariprasad said, “Who knows what will happen in six months and who will sit where.”