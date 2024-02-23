CM Siddaramaiah launches Sai Sure Ragi Health Mix distribution programme in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched the distribution of ragi malt to 55 lakh students of government and aided schools, as part of the midday meal. Inaugurating the Sai Sure Ragi Health Mix distribution programme, the CM said the government has started distributing millet malt for the mental and physical health of school children.

“Good nutrition leads to good education. The programme of providing the most nutritious millet malt has started. This improves the mental and physical health of children. Children should not be anaemic. When there is no nutritional deficiency, children will be mentally strong and more agile in their studies... Children must get quality education. Like the children of the rich, the children of the poor, labourers, Dalits and shudras should also get a good education,” he said.

Stating that milk production increased during the Congress government’s tenure in 2013, he said, “We started the Ksheerabhagya scheme to provide milk to schoolchildren five days a week. Milk goes to children through KMF and the government pays KMF for it. We decided to help the farmers who supply milk to KMF,” he said, adding that in the last budget, the government started a programme of providing eggs to schoolchildren twice a week.

Food Minister KH Muniyappa, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and officers were present.