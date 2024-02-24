Karnataka BJP to rectify ‘past mistakes’ ahead of LS polls

BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Friday brainstormed strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, resolving not to repeat the “mistakes” committed during the Assembly polls, especially on the sensitive issue of SC, ST and OBC quota.

The previous BJP government, led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, had classified the quota of these communities, but it proved counter productive as the saffron party could win just 66 Assembly seats. The leaders put forth several suggestions, including ironing out differences that may mar chances of the party winning 28 seats in the state alliance with the JDS.

At the meeting held under the chairmanship of BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, Karnataka election in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal received suggestions from party leaders and promised to take them forward to the party high command.