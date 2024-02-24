Karnataka BJP to rectify ‘past mistakes’ ahead of LS polls

BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Friday brainstormed strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, resolving not to repeat the “mistakes” committed during the Assembly polls, especially on the sensitive issue of SC, ST and OBC quota.
The previous BJP government, led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, had classified the quota of these communities, but it proved counter productive as the saffron party could win just 66 Assembly seats. The leaders put forth several suggestions, including ironing out differences that may mar chances of the party winning 28 seats in the state alliance with the JDS.
At the meeting held under the chairmanship of BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, Karnataka election in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal received suggestions from party leaders and promised to take them forward to the party high command.
Later, BJP state general secretary P Rajiv told reporters that they had a through discussion on each Lok Sabha constituency. There is a report of the JDS-BJP alliance winning 28 seats, he added.
The party also decided that four teams will be formed that will embark on a statewide tour next week. The cluster stage tour has started with former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking the reins of Kalaburgi cluster. Different leaders will be appointed for different clusters.
Dr CN Manjunath to be picked for Bengaluru Rural?
Few BJP leaders suggested that Dr CN Manjunath, former director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Reasearch, should be fielded from Bengaluru Rural seat, a source said. But Rajiv clarified that the party high command will take a call in this regard.