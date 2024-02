BENGALURU: The Congress government’s controversial Muzrai Bill was defeated in the Legislative Council by 18 votes to seven around 8 pm on Friday even as Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy helplessly watched the Bill that he had personally worked on for many days to benefit poorer temples being put down.

Emerging out of the House, Reddy said determinedly, “All is not lost. We will pass it again in the Assembly on Monday and that’s it.”

He tried to get the Karnataka Hindu Dharmika Samstegala Mathu Dharmadayadattigala Thiddupadi Vidheyaka 2024 passed that seeks to help 35,000 Hindu temples and staff working in them that are earning less income.

The Bill seeks to increase the burden on wealthier temples and pass on the extra funds to develop temples with lesser incomes which are classified as ‘C’. Reddy argued that richer temples, which are classified as ‘A’, should support poorer temples, which do not have enough earnings. He said the funds will be used to support priests and their children in their education and other needs.