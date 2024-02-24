Karnataka: Shun bike stunts, don’t be a nuisance, say moulvis

BENGALURU: With the Muslim festival of Shaban falling on Sunday, moulvis held special sermons on Friday and appealed to youngsters not to spend the night hours roaming the streets and performing wheelies or triple riding, and becoming a public nuisance. They appealed to community elders to keep a watch on youngsters and children, and take police help in case of public nuisance. The festival involves night-long prayers and visits to graveyards.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Maqsood Imran Rashadi, chief imam of Jamia Masjid in City Market, said youths have been strictly warned not to roam around the city at night. “Shaban is an indication that Ramzan, the month of prayer, fasting and charity, is approaching. Hence on Shaban, special sermons are held. Later, people from the community can visit graveyards in remembrance of their loved ones. If youths cannot offer prayers and stay awake, they are advised to stay home and sleep. Shaban is meant for staying awake to pray and seek forgiveness, and not to disturb others,” said Rashadi.