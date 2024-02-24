PAPA detects solar wind impact of CMEs: ISRO

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday took to ‘X’ to share details of the Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA) on board Aditya-L1, stating that it has been performing nominally.

The researchers said that it has detected the solar wind impact of the Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) and even those that occurred on February 11 and 12, 2024.

Scientists from the team, in an official release, said that the advanced sensors have detected the impact of the CMEs and the changes that occurred in the electron count from 10eV to 3000eV (electronvolt).

The data collected by PAPA revealed the occurrence of CME events, notably on December 15, 2023, and during February 10 and 11, 2024.

The CME on December 15, 2023, was a single event. PAPA observations during this period showed an abrupt increase in total electron and ion counts and the time variations aligned with the solar wind parameters and magnetic field measurements obtained from the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) and Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE) satellites at the L1 point.