PAPA detects solar wind impact of CMEs: ISRO

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday took to ‘X’ to share details of the Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA) on board Aditya-L1, stating that it has been performing nominally.
The researchers said that it has detected the solar wind impact of the Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) and even those that occurred on February 11 and 12, 2024.
Scientists from the team, in an official release, said that the advanced sensors have detected the impact of the CMEs and the changes that occurred in the electron count from 10eV to 3000eV (electronvolt).
The data collected by PAPA revealed the occurrence of CME events, notably on December 15, 2023, and during February 10 and 11, 2024.
The CME on December 15, 2023, was a single event. PAPA observations during this period showed an abrupt increase in total electron and ion counts and the time variations aligned with the solar wind parameters and magnetic field measurements obtained from the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) and Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE) satellites at the L1 point.
In contrast, the observed variations in electron and ion counts during February 10 and 11, 2024 are the result of multiple minor events, with differences in the time variations of electrons and ions PAPA is an energy and mass analyzer designed for in-situ measurements of solar wind electrons and ions in the low energy range.
It has two sensors: the Solar Wind Electron Energy Probe (SWEEP) and the Solar Wind Ion Composition Analyser (SWICAR). The sensors are also equipped to measure the direction of arrival of solar wind particles.
The payload has been operational since December 12, 2023. Researchers said the SWEEP and SWICAR sensors are making continuous observations of solar wind electrons and ions in default mode, demonstrating that they are performing as per the design in all modes of operations.