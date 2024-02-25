Malicious campaign against me sponsored, says Karandlaje

CHIKKAMAGALURU : Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje described the ‘Go back, Shobha!’ slogan campaign as a sponsored effort, and attributed it to opportunists.
Shobha, who is in the ticket race for a third term from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, told reporters here on Saturday, “When development works in my constituency are visible, the electorate will surely support me.”
In a retort to rumour mongers, she said, “These things are common in politics, and I know how to face them. One should not seek a ticket by assassinating the character of others, insulting and engaging in malicious propaganda. Loyal party workers do not stoop this low and indulge in character assassination.”
Her words were directed at the Opposition. “If they are real party workers, let them come and have an open debate with me about development works undertaken in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency during my tenure,” she said.
Another BJP ticket aspirant, Pramod Madhwaraj, claimed he was a strong contender for the BJP ticket from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. He told the media on Saturday, “I am the frontrunner in the survey conducted and have sought the ticket, assessing my eligibility. I have elicited the opinion of party workers.”
Responding to Shobha’s assertion of her claim to contest from the constituency, he said he had no belief in the malicious campaign against Shobha. ‘’Shobha has the right to seek a ticket. As a common worker, I also have the right. Ultimately, the Central Parliamentary Board will decide. Whichever candidate is given the ticket, I will work in favour of that person,’’ he said.
Madhwaraj said former BJP MP late D C Srikanthappa is his role model because party workers and people remember him for his contribution to the constituency.
“The Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council has given approval for constructing Srikanthappa’s statue and memorial at any circle. I will take up construction work at my own expense. Work will start after the CMC specifies the location,” he said.