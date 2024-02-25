Malicious campaign against me sponsored, says Karandlaje

CHIKKAMAGALURU : Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje described the ‘Go back, Shobha!’ slogan campaign as a sponsored effort, and attributed it to opportunists.

Shobha, who is in the ticket race for a third term from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, told reporters here on Saturday, “When development works in my constituency are visible, the electorate will surely support me.”

In a retort to rumour mongers, she said, “These things are common in politics, and I know how to face them. One should not seek a ticket by assassinating the character of others, insulting and engaging in malicious propaganda. Loyal party workers do not stoop this low and indulge in character assassination.”

Her words were directed at the Opposition. “If they are real party workers, let them come and have an open debate with me about development works undertaken in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency during my tenure,” she said.