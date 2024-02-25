Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna visits protesting Forestry students in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Legal Advisor to the CM and Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna on Sunday met the BSc Forestry College in Kodagu who have been protesting for 17 days.

The MLA assured the students to address their problems with the CM and the forest minister even as he requested them to withdraw the protest.

The students of Ponnampet Forestry College in the district have been protesting for the past 17 days demanding cent percent direct recruitment of Forestry graduates for the posts in the forest department.

The students have raised objections to the recommendations of Vijay Bhaskar, head of the Administrative Reforms Commission, favouring the reduction of the percentage of direct recruitment of Forestry graduates for the RFO posts in the department.

Ponnanna visited the protesting students at the college premises on Sunday and assured them to address their problems. He confirmed that the students from three colleges in the state have planned to gather at Freedom Park today putting forth their demands.

“Some of the demands put forth by the students who are studying in the specialized field of BSc Forestry are lawful and I will alert the state regarding the same. I assured the students to fix a meeting with the forest minister. This is a priority matter as students have been protesting for 17 days without classes. I will alert the CM regarding their problems,” Ponnanna assured.

He requested the students to withdraw their protests.