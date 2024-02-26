Karnataka: Four independents hold key to JDS’ near-impossible win

BENGALURU: With the Lok Sabha elections likely to be announced soon, the Rajya Sabha elections on February 27 could be a perceptional advantage for either the JDS-BJP combine or Congress.

A win could mean that JDS-BJP can pull off the impossible, while a defeat would lead to the perception that they got it wrong the second time in a row.

If one looks at the numbers in the state legislature, JDS has just 19 MLAs, but is trying to get its candidate Kupendra Reddy elected with 45 votes. He may get 21 votes from BJP, but he will still reach only 40 votes. To touch the magical figure of 45, he will need votes of four independent MLAs and also a Congress MLA to cross-vote for them.

If that does not happen, it will be a second setback for the regional party. In the Legislative Council election just over a week ago, JDS-BJP candidate Ranganath lost to Congress’ Puttanna. This was the seat Congress had humiliatingly lost in the previous election by getting just around 700 votes. If BJP-JDS lose the RS election too, it will be hard for the two parties to enthuse their joint-cadres, said political analyst BS Murthy.

Sources said JDS got Reddy, who is one of the richest politicians in the state, to contest the election to use his money power to win.

But Murthy pointed out that it may not be possible as the Congress government is still young, completing only eight months til now. If it was the fag end of this government, it would have been a different story, he added.