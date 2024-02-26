KM Chinnappa, friend of the forest, no more

Kotrangada Medappa Chinnappa (KM Chinnappa), a retired forest department officials and a known conservationist, breathed his last on Monday morning.

Those who were close to him said he had age and health related ailments for a long time.

"Chinnappa (84) had been sinking. He suffered a heart attack on Monday morning at his house in Kumatoor Village, Srimangala, Kodagu District," said one of his family members.

Born in 1941, he had joined the forest service in 1967 and voluntarily retired from service in 1992 after a major forest fire broke out in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, where he was posted.

President of Wildlife First, Chinnappa, was one of India’s most respected and well-known crusader for wildlife protection. He had waged a heroic battle to protect Nagarahole.

His lifetime conservation effort has been recognized more than once -- in the form of a Karnataka Chief Minister's Gold medal in 1985, the WCS Certificate of Appreciation in 1988 and the Tiger Link Bagh Sevak Award in 1996.

He also received the ESSO and the Sanctuary Life time Achievement awards in 2000 and 2006 respectively. In 2009 he was awarded the CNN-IBN Real Heroes Award.

"Magnanimously, Chinnappa donated his entire prize money of Rs 7.5 lakhs from all these awards and recognitions to the cause of wildlife conservation," said Praveen Bhargav, Trustee, Wildlife First.

How KM Chinnappa made a difference to forest department, forest conservation and the lives of people is well known.

"He was like a living conservation institution. Most of the well known conservationists who talk on wildlife protection or file legal cases in courts to protect the Western Ghats or forests from encroachment, road widening and unplanned civil works have been trained by him.

"He was an inspiration, not just to individual conservationists but to forest department officials too. However many of his methods, being in service, we couldn't adhere to, even though we wanted to," said a forest department official.

During the period from the 1960s to the 1980s, India succeeded in bringing back its tiger population from the brink of extinction in many protected areas, including Nagarahole, by effectively enforcing the new protection laws he had worked on.

"Chinnappa is a shining example of how a tough forest official fought for tiger conservation against immense odds, inspiring many others around him in the process. Aided by only a handful of poorly equipped guards, Chinnappa confronted the problems in Nagarahole head on.

"He set up a very effective system of anti-poaching patrols and an intelligence network. With his extraordinary field craft, toughness and bravery, he led from the front and survived many armed confrontations and virtually eliminated hunting in the central parts of Nagarahole.

"He worked almost round the clock inspiring his men through sheer example. As a result of his actions, wildlife populations had dramatically recovered by mid 1980s with densities higher than anywhere in Asia," recollects Bhargav.

Opting for early retirement in 1992, Chinnappa continued his wildlife conservation crusade without a pause.

He has headed Wildlife First from 1995.

Chinnappa has spearheaded Wildlife First's successful campaign against timber logging by the government inside protected areas, a problem that has now been curtailed to a very large extent, added Bhargav.

Since retirement, Chinnappa trained more than 2,500 forest protection staff in anti-poaching operations and fire protection. He continued to fight for the protection of Nagarahole and other reserves in Western Ghats till his very end. Chinnappa reached out to more than 1,50,000 school children, teachers, rural youth and villagers with wildlife conservation messages through nature camps, slide shows, talks, rallies and interactions.