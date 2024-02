BENGALURU: “My time in police custody is one of the most amazing experiences. I have been offered a free pass by the police... Becoming friends with all the top cops, I got a laptop, music, Zazz-tab whatever I needed and being monitored by the commissioner himself...”

This was the content of an e-mail sent by notorious hacker Shrikrishna alias Shriki, the main accused in the Bitcoin scam, from his personal email ID to his girlfriend on February 22, 2021, when he was in police custody.

The mail was recovered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the multi-crore Bitcoin scam. The SIT is using the mail to substantiate the alleged nexus between the accused police officers and Shriki.

Objecting to this revelation, the counsel for police inspector Prashanth Babu CM, who was part of the investigation team constituted to probe the Bitcoin scam earlier, pointed out that on the said date, Shriki was not in police custody as per complaint.