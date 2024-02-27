Bengaluru: Debt-ridden man killed aged woman, cut body into 5 pieces

BENGALURU: KR Puram police cracked the gruesome murder case of a 70-year-old woman, who was discovered stuffed in a plastic drum with her arms and limbs meticulously severed on Sunday.

The killer is her debt-ridden neighbour, who hatched a plot to finish the woman and steal her valuables. On the pretext of taking her to a temple, Deenesh, 40, took the victim to his house and smothered her in the storeroom. He then chopped the body into five pieces and stripped her of her gold ornaments, which he later discovered to be fake gold.

Police said Deenesh, a resident of Nisarga Layout in KR Puram, worked with a maritime company in Chennai. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Deenesh returned to Bengaluru after he lost his job, and was since unemployed.

Deenesh, his wife and two children had been living on the income of his wife, who is associated with a social service organization. However, he started asking for money from his associates and former colleagues, and had borrowed a sum of Rs 30 lakh. Recently, he had started receiving threatening calls from moneylenders, asking for repayment, police said.

After observing Susheelamma for several days, Deenesh calculated that pawning her gold could potentially yield around Rs 15 lakh. He hatched a conspiracy and asked Susheelamma, who wore many gold ornaments, to come to his home so he could take her to the temple. When she went to his house, he smothered her to death.

Deenesh, who lived on the first floor of a three-story building, decided to kill Susheelamma on Saturday morning as his wife and children had gone to attend a housewarming function. After smothering her, Deenesh removed all her gold ornaments, including earrings, chains and bangles. He took the body to a small study on the third floor, where he dismembered it into five pieces using a Chinese knife. Later, he went to a pawn shop to pledge the gold ornaments only to discover that apart from the earrings, all the other ornaments were duplicates. When his wife and children returned around 4.30 pm, Deenesh acted completely normal, sources said.