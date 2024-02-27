IMD: Temperature to rise by 2 degrees in Karnataka

BENGALURU: If you thought that the current temperatures are high, then wait. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have forecast a further rise in maximum temperatures across Karnataka by two degree Celsius in the coming days.
The IMD officials also noted that the temperatures in Bengaluru and in other parts of the state are 1-2 degrees higher than February last year. The officials also added that so far no heat wave conditions have been forecast.
IMD - Bengaluru, senior scientist, A Prasad said, the present maximum temperature of Bengaluru is 31.2 degree Celsius, while in Kalaburagi it is 37 degree Celsius, and the rise in temperatures can be felt The temperatures before March.
“In Bengaluru, since the last few days the temperatures were hovering around normal and was near normal. This was because of the cloud cover and the winds. Prior to this, the temperatures were above normal by 1-1.2 degree Celsius, the minimum temperatures were also on the rise.
“Now, the temperatures have started to rise again and is likely to get warmer not just in Bengaluru, but across the state. The temperatures are rising not just because of local factors but also because of El Nino effect, due to which February is warmer compared to previous year,” Prasad said.