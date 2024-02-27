Karnataka: Congress happy as MLAs refuse BJP-JDS offers

BENGALURU: The Congress leadership took a dig at opposition BJP and especially at JDS for allegedly trying to poach its MLAs by offering huge amounts of money on the eve of Rajya Sabha elections slated for Tuesday. The leadership was happy that the rival parties did not succeed in their design.
At the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at a hotel, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged that they have information about former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy offering huge amounts of money to some Congress MLAs if they voted in favour of JDS candidate D Kupendra Reddy.
“Our MLAs informed us about the opposition parties’ offer and defeated their ploy by staying united,” Shivakumar said. He thanked the MLAs and expressed confidence that none of them will cross vote.
At the meeting, a mock voting was held to train the MLAs to show how to vote without making any mistakes to ensure that no vote gets invalid.
The mock voting for the party’s candidate Ajay Maken was held first and later for Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekar.
On Tuesday morning the MLAs will arrive at Vidhana Soudha and 46 votes will be allotted to each candidate. The party is likely to get four more surplus votes from rival parties, the Congress leaders hoped.
All the 134 Congress MLAs, including veteran Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, independents Latha Mallikarjun and Puttaswamy Gowda, and Sarvodaya Karnataka Party MLA Darshan Puttannaiah also attended the meeting.
According to Congress sources, JDS candidate D Kupendra Reddy approached 41 Congress MLAs seeking their votes. But most of them refused to take the bait.
Kumaraswamy, in the meantime, managed to convince Gurmitkal JDS MLA Shanagouda Kandakuru not to abstain from voting but vote in favour of the JDS candidate.