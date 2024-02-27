Karnataka: Congress happy as MLAs refuse BJP-JDS offers

BENGALURU: The Congress leadership took a dig at opposition BJP and especially at JDS for allegedly trying to poach its MLAs by offering huge amounts of money on the eve of Rajya Sabha elections slated for Tuesday. The leadership was happy that the rival parties did not succeed in their design.

At the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at a hotel, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged that they have information about former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy offering huge amounts of money to some Congress MLAs if they voted in favour of JDS candidate D Kupendra Reddy.

“Our MLAs informed us about the opposition parties’ offer and defeated their ploy by staying united,” Shivakumar said. He thanked the MLAs and expressed confidence that none of them will cross vote.

At the meeting, a mock voting was held to train the MLAs to show how to vote without making any mistakes to ensure that no vote gets invalid.