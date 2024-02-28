Four SSLC students drown in Nandini river in Mangaluru post-examination

MANGALURU: Four students drowned in the Nandini river near Chelara bridge in Haleyangadi, here on Tuesday night after appearing at their SSLC preparatory examination. The deceased were identified as Yashwith, Raghavendra, Nirupa and Anwith, all 15 years old. They were 10th-standard students at a private school in Suratkal.

It is suspected that the students lost their lives while going for a swim in the river after appearing for their English preparatory exam in the school.

The parents of the drowned students filed a missing complaint with the Suratkal police when their wards didn't return post-examination. The police then traced their movements in the CCTV cameras.

Their mobile location led the police to the Nandini river located near the Chelara railway bridge where they found the students' bags, clothes and other belongings. With the help of villagers, the police searched them in the water body and discovered all four bodies.

The bodies were shifted to Wenlock Hospital for post-mortem.