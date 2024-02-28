Karnataka HC to govt: Appoint RERA Tribunal chairperson in 3 weeks

The court also directed the state to initiate the process to appoint a member to RERA as one of its members is going to retire in April 2024.

The interim order was passed after hearing a petition filed by Mathew Thomas from the city, praying for directions to the state government to consider his representation seeking the appointment of the chairperson.

The court noted that as per Section 22 of the RERA, the state has to fill in the vacancies and the proceedings continue from that stage itself.