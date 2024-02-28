Karnataka HC to govt: Appoint RERA Tribunal chairperson in 3 weeks

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court granted three weeks to the state government to make RERA Appellate Tribunal functional by appointing its chairperson.
A large number of petitions are filed before the high court by promoters against the orders passed by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), instead of filing them before the Appellate Tribunal, which is non-functional, as its chairperson has not been appointed by the state government since June 2, 2023.
“It’s non-functioning because the state government has not appointed the chairperson... The state by its act prima facie, is contributing to the pendency of cases before this court”, said Justice M Nagaprasanna, accepting the request made by Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty to give three weeks to appoint the chairperson.
The court also directed the state to initiate the process to appoint a member to RERA as one of its members is going to retire in April 2024.
The interim order was passed after hearing a petition filed by Mathew Thomas from the city, praying for directions to the state government to consider his representation seeking the appointment of the chairperson.
The court noted that as per Section 22 of the RERA, the state has to fill in the vacancies and the proceedings continue from that stage itself.