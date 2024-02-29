At govt job mela, 9,651 recruited on the spot, over 15K on hope list

BENGALURU: At the two-day mega job mela organized by the state government, of 86,451 job aspirants, only 9,651 were recruited on the spot. As many as 15,461 job aspirants attended interviews, and the government expects that they will also be employed.

On Wednesday, addressing the media with details on participation of youths at the mela and the jobs they secured, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said, “In all, 86,451 job aspirants, including 53,913 male and 32,494 female candidates, had registered online.

Of them, 44,527 candidates attended the job fair and 9,651 got jobs on the spot as per their educational qualifications. Applications of 16,865 candidates are under scrutiny, 2,457 applications have been rejected for technical reasons, 15,461 aspirants attended interviews and their details are being examined and they would also get jobs. The two-day job fair was a great success that beat our expectations.”

Giving sector-wise recruitment, the minister said the aviation sector recruited 26, automotive 74, electronics 29, health 27, telecom 19, services sector 36, agriculture 6, garment 6, beauty 3, telecom 19 and textile 1.

Patil said the job fair would be held in three zones across the state in the coming days. “Preparations are under way to conduct job fairs in Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mysuru. We will also set up skill education centres for job aspirants at Koppal in Kalyana Karnataka region and Mysuru. Our department is taking steps to provide jobs to over 25,000 youths who have completed job-oriented courses,” he said.