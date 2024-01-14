Politicisation of administration can set unhealthy trend

However, the CM maintains it will not be a big burden as the government will allocate Rs 16 crore for the effective implementation of the guarantee schemes. Since the time he took over as the CM for the second time on May 20 last year, the whole focus of the administration has been on implementing the guarantee schemes. “Shakti scheme” — free travel for women in the state corporation buses — was the first of the five schemes to be rolled out on June 11, 2023, while “Yuva Nidhi”, to provide financial assistance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders, was the fifth scheme launched on Friday in Shivamogga. The other three guarantee schemes are Anna Bhagya (provides an additional five kg of rice or money), Gruha Lakshmi (financial assistance to women heads of households), and Gruha Jyothi (free electricity of up to 200 units) — which were rolled out in the interim.