‘Government at Doorstep’ precursor to BBMP polls?

Congress’ Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha Segment president Uday Kumar said the action will have an impact. “The previous government and many BJP MLAs failed to resolve basic issues and now the same thing is being addressed in the DCM’s janata darshan. Hence, once the Lok Sabha election is over, we are likely to go for BBMP polls,” he said.

Abhilash Reddy, a Congress leader from New Tippasandra ward, opined that owing to the initiative, the people’s issues will be looked into on the spot in some cases, and officials from various departments will be under the scanner and will accordingly address the people’s problems efficiently. “If our initiative is going to help in elections, what is wrong with it?” he queried.

Meanwhile, Opposition MLA Byrathi Basavaraj stated that the main intention to hold the ‘Government at Doorstep’ event is to prepare for elections and not address public issues. “On the pretext of this event and taking officials to a particular zone and asking Opposition MLAs and ex-BBMP corporators attend, is to create an impression before voters and not really to resolve their issues,” said Basavaraj.

Going a step further, former deputy mayor Ram Mohan Raju dubbed Shivakumar’s programme as a “stunt”. “Taking petitions, asking officials to suspend a few staffers, and other actions are nothing but a drama,” said Raju