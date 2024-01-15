Gowda rises out of poll ashes, becomes force to reckon with

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has proved that he is still a force to reckon with in Karnataka, with BJP leaders making a beeline for his residence ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The nonagenarian has been calling the shots in state politics soon after the JDS forged an alliance with the saffron party. After the BJP faced a drubbing in the assembly polls and JDS too failed to impress voters, BJP national leaders agreed to the alliance for parliamentary polls.

Which iThis, for leaders from the two opposing camps in the BJP — the B S Yediyurappa faction and those waging a cold war against him — Gowda turned into an inevitable binding force.

His relationship with the BJP high command, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have that effect on the party. The JDS is likely to have its say in the selection of alliance candidates in the Old Mysuru region, where it has a base. BJP leaders of the region are trying to get along with the JDS leaders, and have been meeting Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.