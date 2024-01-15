Over 2,200 cops receive CPR training

BENGALURU: More than 2,200 police personnel and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao received Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training here on Sunday. The first-aid training organised by the Surgical Society of Bangalore unit at Kanteerava Stadium is claimed to have made its entry into the World Record of London while setting a world record for training the police force at large.

World Record of London gave a certificate to the Surgical Society of Bangalore unit for providing the highest level of first-aid training.

Gundu Rao said, “Everyone, including ministers, should receive life-saving first-aid training. Such constructive work can save precious lives. Appropriate training is required for school students, teachers and the health department.”

He pointed out that the police face many incidents on duty daily, and when given first-aid training, they can save lives.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the move will aid in the protection of common citizens.

The Surgical Society of Bangalore unit said that on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, several constructive programmes will be organised throughout the year.