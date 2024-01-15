Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, join Rahul, Kharge in Imphal

BENGALURU: Top congress leaders from Karnataka, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, joined party leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge during the launch of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Imphal on Sunday.

The state leaders were visibly upbeat on their arrival in Manipur and they were given a warm welcome by the Manipur Congress functionaries. Siddaramaiah personally greeted Rahul Gandhi and also shared the dais along with national leaders.

Karnataka, which is the home turf of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, is a key state for the Grand Old Party. Participation of Congress leaders from the south Indian states, including former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajashekara Reddy’s daughter Y S Sharmila, could be a shot in the arm for Kharge, who was recently appointed as I.N.D.I.A block chief, especially as the party is looking to win more seats in this cluster of states in the LS polls.

The first leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which traversed across Karnataka, had worked as a unifying force between leaders in the Congress, especially Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, and contributed to the party’s win in the assembly polls with 135 seats.

Though Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar showed up together at Imphal Airport, they arrived by separate special flights. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Parameshwara and his political secretary Govindaraju.