Woman’s naked body found in Karnataka's Nagamangala

MYSURU: The body of a 31-year-old woman was found in a naked state in a deserted farmland beside the National Highway in Bellur of Nagamangala taluk in Mandya. Police suspect it to be a case of rape and murder.

The body has been identified as that of Murugamma, a resident of Thirumalapura who had been single and mentally challenged.

The villagers had filed a missing complain three days ago and a search was on to find her. However, on Sunday, the police found the body in a secluded place on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway. A case has been registered by the Nagamangala police.