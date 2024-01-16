Four die in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four people died in separate road accidents in the city since Sunday afternoon.

A 48-year-old man died after an auto hit his bike on Sunday afternoon. Police said the deceased, Chandrashekhar, a resident of ahadeshwarnagar in Maruthi Nagar, was taking his children, aged 13 and 9, out for lunch. The incident took place when Chandrashekhar was heading from Peenya 2nd Stage towards Hegganahalli main road. Chandrashekhar fell on the road and was severely injured, while both children escaped narrowly. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Peenya traffic police registered a case.

In another accident in Devanahalli traffic police station limits, Nagesh, 20, a labourer and native of Nanded in Maharashtra, was hit by a bike when he was going for tea with his friends, on Ballari Road around 9.15 pm Sunday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In Banaswadi traffic police limits, Melwin Joshua, 25, a software engineer, died after his car met with an accident. Police said he lost control of his car which collided with another car and a tree before crashing into a gate on CMR Road, around 2 am. Melwin sustained head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

In yet another accident, Umang Bohra, 22, a resident of Bellandur who was working with a private firm, died after he lost control of his bike and fell on the Begur-Electronics City Road in the wee hours of Monday. Hulimavu traffic police registered a case.